A statewide story about L.A.’s water use, Bay Area’s trash, and a whole lot of gulls. Mark Bowers does not claim to be a gull expert, but he does know…
Biologists are trying to lure herons that have been nesting in downtown Oakland to move to Lake Merritt instead. Will it work? On a sunny day at Lake…
Listener Chris Macintosh wanted to know: How will the SalesForce Tower affect birds and other animals? But as KALW’s Sara Harrison found out, the answer…
With San Quentin has dozens of self-help programs for inmates. But one man foregoes them all, creating his own form of therapy through feeding birds. This…
What do we need to know about the relationship between birds and humans? On the next Your Call's One Planet Series, we’ll speak with New York Times writer…
Technology has transformed the way scientists and researchers track animals around the globe. In their new book, Where The Animals Go: Tracking Wildlife…