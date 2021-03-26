Big Pharma

-
In the midst of Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. Johnson & Johnson has announced it will stop selling skin whitening creams.But can that remove the…
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with award-winning investigative journalist Gerald Posner about his new book, Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the…
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Italy and other hard hit European…
American author Katherine Eban has put Indian pharma on the literary map...But pharmaceutical companies aren’t too thrilled with her book "Bottle of Lies"…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the new documentary DRUG$. In the film, Senator Bernie Sanders says Washington ought to stand up to the greed of…
