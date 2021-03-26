-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with conductor Lawrence Renes (pic 2) and…
-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with conductor Lawrence Renes (pic 2) and…
-
KALW Broadcast: Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"Hannah…
-
KALW Broadcast: Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"Hannah…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to actors John Fisher and Donald Currie about their respective roles as Benjamin Britten and W.H. Auden…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to actors John Fisher and Donald Currie about their respective roles as Benjamin Britten and W.H. Auden…
-
The Alexander String Quartet and Dr. Robert Greenberg examine the String Quartet in a time of War - featuring the music of Benjamin Britten and his…
-
Update, 2/28/13: Bill Bennett collapsed on stage during the final performance of the Strauss "Oboe Concerto" on Saturday. It is with a heavy, heavy, heart…
-
Update, 2/28/13: Bill Bennett collapsed on stage during the final performance of the Strauss "Oboe Concerto" on Saturday. It is with a heavy, heavy, heart…