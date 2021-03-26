-
Wouldn't it be nice if wanting something to be so made it so?Have you ever avoided stepping on a crack, just in case you might break your mother’s back?…
-
What do we do with people with people with whom we radically disagree: tolerate, shun, or persuade?In order to reach compromise, people try to be tolerant…
-
What do we do with people with people with whom we radically disagree: tolerate, shun, or persuade?In order to reach compromise, people try to be tolerant…
-
bobWe like to think of ourselves as self-aware, reflective beings, but psychological studies demonstrate that we’re usually overconfident in the accuracy…
-
Could we get anything useful done without trusting someone?If we couldn't trust each other, our lives would be very different. We trust strangers not to…
-
We like to think of ourselves as self-aware, reflective beings, but psychological studies demonstrate that we’re usually overconfident in the accuracy of…