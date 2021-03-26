-
Who is the more intellectually humble: the believer who puts their faith in a higher power, or the nonbeliever who sees no evidence for one?Some would…
Our understanding evolves over time – how can we explain that to impatient people who don't trust science?In recent decades, we’ve witnessed intense…
Have you ever gone camping and thought you saw something mysterious in the woods?Unlike its namesake, the Bigfoot Discovery Museum is easy to find.It’s a…
What is the goal of a belief: to make you feel better, to make you successful, or to track the truth?If beliefs can be described as having a goal or…
Is knowing what you don't know the first step toward wisdom, or is a little arrogance a good thing?It seems like we know many facts about ourselves and…
Should we care about what other people think of us?We think about our own reputation all the time, and we constantly reference the reputations of the…