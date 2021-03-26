© 2021
Bazaar Cafe

    Arts & Culture
    Local Music: Mendonesia
    Are you longing for the laid-back Mendo surfer vibe, but don’t have time to travel north? Then maybe you should hear Mendonesia. This San Francisco band…
    Arts & Culture
    Arts & Culture
    Today’s Local Music: Brad Brooks
    The singing and piano playing you’re hearing comes from Brad Brooks of San Francisco. He’s performing tomorrow, May 14, at the Bazaar Cafe on California…
    Arts & Culture
    Arts & Culture
    Local Music: Kyle Alden
    This is the voice of Kyle Alden. The San Francisco singer/songwriter/guitarist is known in some circles for setting the poetry of W. B. Yeats to music.…