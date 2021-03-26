-
Leaders at BART have pledged to shift $2 million from sworn officers and fare inspectors to unarmed ambassadors. These staff would wear uniforms and…
-
As BART's ridership grows, passenger satisfaction continues to slip. That's according to BART's new survey of 5,600 riders, who in record numbers reported…
-
As BART's ridership grows, passenger satisfaction continues to slip. That's according to BART's new survey of 5,600 riders, who in record numbers reported…
-
BART’s biggest unions, SEIU 1021 and ATU 1555, are suing the BART Board of Directors and the district’s management over what BART is calling a “clerical…
-
BART’s biggest unions, SEIU 1021 and ATU 1555, are suing the BART Board of Directors and the district’s management over what BART is calling a “clerical…
-
At a public meeting on May 23, the BART Board of Directors decided that two five-day pilots weren’t enough to make a permanent decision about whether to…
-
At a public meeting on May 23, the BART Board of Directors decided that two five-day pilots weren’t enough to make a permanent decision about whether to…