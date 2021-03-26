-
It’s not surprising to find female singers today who “do it all.” They write and sing their own music, play an instrument, and maybe even dance. And in a…
-
It’s not surprising to find female singers today who “do it all.” They write and sing their own music, play an instrument, and maybe even dance. And in a…
-
In the beginning, there was Barbara Dane. That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but not by much. Barbara Dane’s pioneering folk-and-blues roots go back to the…
-
In the beginning, there was Barbara Dane. That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but not by much. Barbara Dane’s pioneering folk-and-blues roots go back to the…
-
The voice you’re hearing is the legendary blues, jazz and folk singer Barbara Dane, from Oakland. Dane is one of the recipients of this year’s Best of the…
-
The voice you’re hearing is the legendary blues, jazz and folk singer Barbara Dane, from Oakland. Dane is one of the recipients of this year’s Best of the…