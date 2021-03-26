-
You may know Dan Pfeiffer as a host of Pod Save America. You may know him as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. Or you may know him for his book,…
On the next Your Call, we’ll bring you a two hour special edition of the media roundtable. In the first hour, we’ll discuss reactions to Donald Trump’s…
What is President Obama’s foreign policy legacy?Boston University’s Andrew Bacevich, and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government Stephen Walt,…
On the January 26th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the differences between leading Democratic Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary…
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.Guests:Antonia…
