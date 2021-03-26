-
Kitka, the renowned Bay Area Balkan women’s ensemble, performs live 3 pm this afternoon on Folk Music & Beyond. Kitka celebrates their 40th season with…
-
Kitka, the renowned Bay Area Balkan women’s ensemble, performs live 3 pm this afternoon on Folk Music & Beyond. Kitka celebrates their 40th season with…
-
Folk Music & Beyond welcomes members of Agapi Mou (“my love” in Greek), a new Bay Area band performing the songs and tunes of Greece, Albania, Turkey, and…
-
Folk Music & Beyond welcomes members of Agapi Mou (“my love” in Greek), a new Bay Area band performing the songs and tunes of Greece, Albania, Turkey, and…