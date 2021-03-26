-
Fanfare Zambaleta was incubated in the Zambaleta Music and Dance School in San Francisco and has since transformed into a full-fledged juggernaut of a…
-
With up to 14 musicians (12 horns and 2 percussionists), Bay Area-San Francisco-based Inspector Gadje brings a big sound to the beautiful and bumpin’…
-
Ya Elah, the women's vocal ensemble, returns to KALW with a new line-up of singers and musicians. Their spiritual songs combine the rhythms and melodies…
-
Join us this Saturday (10/26) at 3 pm for Folk Music & Beyond's 25th birthday celebration! The show started October 1988 and we've been going strong,…
-
Folk Music & Beyond welcomes master musician Ross Daly from the Grecian isle of Crete. He draws upon a number of popular and classical idioms mainly from…
-
Folk Music & Beyond welcomes master musician Ross Daly from the Grecian isle of Crete. He draws upon a number of popular and classical idioms mainly from…