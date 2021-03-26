bail bonds

-
Our system of Bail has evolved from where someone would await your trial in your stead to make sure you showed up, to where you posted money to make sure…
Does the pretrial detention and bail bond system embolden predatory practices?Of the approximately 700,000 people in jail on any given day in the US, more…
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk about the bail bond industry. Roughly two-thirds of prisoners in the US are stuck in jail because they can’t afford to…
