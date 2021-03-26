-
Our system of Bail has evolved from where someone would await your trial in your stead to make sure you showed up, to where you posted money to make sure…
-
Our system of Bail has evolved from where someone would await your trial in your stead to make sure you showed up, to where you posted money to make sure…
-
September 23, 2019: If you live or work in San Francisco, chances are you have received mail from José Cisneros, the Treasurer for the City and County of…
-
September 23, 2019: If you live or work in San Francisco, chances are you have received mail from José Cisneros, the Treasurer for the City and County of…
-
Thoughts on the "Anatomy of a Criminal Case, The Courtroom and Just What Happens Inside"Host Jeff Hayden, Certified Criminal Law Specialist, CA Board of…
-
Thoughts on the "Anatomy of a Criminal Case, The Courtroom and Just What Happens Inside"Host Jeff Hayden, Certified Criminal Law Specialist, CA Board of…
-
Tonight, 7pm May 1, 2019, we discuss OUR SYSTEM OF BAIL: WHAT’S RIGHT AND WHAT’S WRONG? Should we still have a cash bail system? If we abolish, what would…
-
Tonight, 7pm May 1, 2019, we discuss OUR SYSTEM OF BAIL: WHAT’S RIGHT AND WHAT’S WRONG? Should we still have a cash bail system? If we abolish, what would…
-
Tonight Your Legal Rights invites three guests well-prepared to consider whether bail reform is about to be on legislative &/or judicial agendas in 2018…
-
Tonight Your Legal Rights invites three guests well-prepared to consider whether bail reform is about to be on legislative &/or judicial agendas in 2018…