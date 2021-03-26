-
The idea of robots taking over our jobs has been part of our popular culture for decades. And, it’s generally true. As we advance, machines increasingly…
What would you do with an extra $500 every month? Host Joseph Pace and guests explore the promise of universal basic income in California. Are monthly…
Listen to Google’s Sergey Brin, or Uber’s Travis Kalanick, and you might think we’ll wake up tomorrow in a world where no one needs to drive. But we’re…
Today's topic: automation, robotics, outsourcing, jobs available that are immune to outsourcing.
On the May 10th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with professor Robert McChesney the coauthor of the new book “People Get Ready: The Fight…
