auto repair issues

-
It’s early morning and my car is rattling loudly in the parking lot of the Pick-n-Pull auto dismantler in the industrial neighborhood of East Oakland near…
-
It’s early morning and my car is rattling loudly in the parking lot of the Pick-n-Pull auto dismantler in the industrial neighborhood of East Oakland near…
-
Chuck Finney is joined by Donald Johnson, Program Manager, California Dept. of Consumer Affairs, Bureau of Auto Repair, Santa Clara Co. Office to discuss…
-
Chuck Finney is joined by Donald Johnson, Program Manager, California Dept. of Consumer Affairs, Bureau of Auto Repair, Santa Clara Co. Office to discuss…