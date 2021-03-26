-
On this edition of Your Call, former investment banker Nomi Prins discusses her new book, Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World. Prins argues…
Historian Kim Phillips-Fein joins us to discuss her new book, Fear City: New York's Fiscal Crisis and the Rise of Austerity Politics. Organizing by labor…
On the March 2nd edition of Your Call, we’ll dig to the roots of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis. The U.S. territory is $73 billion dollars in debt, having…
On the July 7th edition of Your Call, we'll have a conversation about the future of the Greek economy and its relations with its European partners. In…
On the January 30th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll talk about coverage of Jeffrey Sterling, the CIA…
