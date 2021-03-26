-
This week, you'll hear about the ACT production of "A Night with Janis Joplin" from its eponymous star, portrayed by Kacee Clanton.From the Aurora Theatre…
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Theater artist, nurse and political activist Elaine Magree told KALW’s Jen Chien about…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actresses Stacy Ross and Martha Brigham, who star as controversial 1930’s German filmmaker Leni…
This week, a talk with pianist Yefim Bronfman about his concerts this week with the San Francisco Symphony; we learn about the Aurora Theatre production…
Little Erik @ Aurora ~ Edwin Outwater and 'exotic' music ~ The Putnam County Spelling Bee @ HillbarnThis week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Joe Estlack and MarileeTalkington about the world premiere of ‘Little Erik’ at the Aurora Theatre…
