Zoë Keating's unique style of music has won her acclaim, and all the while she's remained an independent artist. KALW's Martina Castro went to talk with…
Antarctica is officially the coldest, windiest, and driest continent on Earth. At almost one and a half times the size of the United States, 98% of it is…
Have you noticed how the way a space feels really depends on how it sounds? Take the California Academy of Sciences for example. With all the hundreds of…
Stand on the beach overlooking Half Moon Bay, and the sound you’re most likely to hear is of waves crashing against the rocks. But when Roger Bland…
This story is part of The Audiophiles series, our award-winning series of conversations with the most creative people working with sound around the…
In this episode of Crosscurrents, we go on a sonic tour of sounds from everyday life, led by bioacoustician and soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause.Part…
