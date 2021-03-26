-
In the 1920s Stanley and Elsa Kerr cared for thousand of children in Beirut, Lebanon, who’d lost or become separated from their parents in the Armenian…
If you’ve driven across the Bay Bridge this month you probably noticed the banner above the Treasure Island Tunnel that says “Armenian Genocide 1915.”…
