Has the paradigm shifted to working from home (or even the beach or some other form or working remotely), or are most of us returning to traditional workplace?We in California are seeing more and more arenas that now include vaccine mandates – whether the ball game, a restaurant, or the workplace; Texas has banned any vaccine mandates, even for private employers. Are we anywhere near a new normal? Where does testing fit into this scheme?To make sense of this and other Labor and Employment Law issues, YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by attorney’s April Glatt, Thomas Lenz and Maggie Grover.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255