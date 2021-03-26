-
Apple is pitching in $2.5 bilion dollars to help ease California's housing crisis. $2 billion will go toward an "open line of credit.” That will build new…
-
AppleWatches and FitBits are being adapted and used in increasing numbers of workplaces. What are the up- and downsides. I explore.In the program's 2nd…
-
AppleWatches and FitBits are being adapted and used in increasing numbers of workplaces. What are the up- and downsides. I explore.In the program's 2nd…
-
It’s Pride week in San Francisco. This year, activities range from a barbecue for bisexuals to Friday’s trans march. The largest event is Sunday’s parade,…
-
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Mayor Lee put on public display over SF police reforms - San Francisco Examiner“With…
-
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Mayor Lee put on public display over SF police reforms - San Francisco Examiner“With…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Where Are Division Street's Homeless Expected To Go? // Hoodline"To learn more about…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Where Are Division Street's Homeless Expected To Go? // Hoodline"To learn more about…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW News: Apple opposes order to help FBI unlock phone belonging to San Bernardino shooter // L.A.…
-
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Supervisors say S.F.’s sanctuary city policies are just fine // San Francisco Chronicle…