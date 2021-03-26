-
FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to…
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Saturday requiring California to house transgender inmates in prisons based on their gender identity — but only if the…
-
Breonna Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury…
-
A presidential campaign that was already tugging at the nation’s most searing divides has been jolted by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader…
-
Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car —…
-
Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra…
-
California is sweltering under a dangerous Labor Day weekend heat wave that was expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of the state while…
-
Family members of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back, are leading a march and rally Saturday…
-
A calm overnight allowed firefighters to make progress against a trio of massive wildfires burning in Northern California but they were girding for a…
-
Fire crews made slow progress Saturday battling some of the largest wildfires in California history — thanks to improved weather conditions and additional…