© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anti-Homosexuality Law

  • ChristopherSenyonjo01.jpeg
    Politics
    Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Law
    Earlier this year the president of Uganda signed into law an Anti-Homosexuality Bill. It makes being gay punishable by life in prison and also makes…