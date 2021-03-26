-
This week on Inflection Point, I talk with Eve Ensler, award-winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues, about her new book “The Apology”, in which she…
-
This week on Inflection Point, I talk with Eve Ensler, award-winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues, about her new book “The Apology”, in which she…
-
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with filmmaker, Freida Mock, about her documentary Anita. In 1991, Anita Hill became a household name when…
-
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with filmmaker, Freida Mock, about her documentary Anita. In 1991, Anita Hill became a household name when…
-
Documentary Filmmaker Freida Mock’s latest film, Anita, Speaking Truth to Power, tells the story of Anita Hill, who testified during the confirmation…
-
Documentary Filmmaker Freida Mock’s latest film, Anita, Speaking Truth to Power, tells the story of Anita Hill, who testified during the confirmation…
-
More than 160 years since Sojourner Truth asked, "Ain’t I a Woman?", 30 after Geraldine Ferraro's vice-presidential run, and 23 years after Anita Hill…
-
More than 160 years since Sojourner Truth asked, "Ain’t I a Woman?", 30 after Geraldine Ferraro's vice-presidential run, and 23 years after Anita Hill…