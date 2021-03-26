-
The dogs that wander the streets in Kolkata are not strays, but part of an extended family, cared for and fed by many of the cities lesser known…
Many pets have been seeing a whole lot more of their people during the past few months. Our animal friends probably love the extra company and attention,…
Are pets our partners, our property, or something in between?Many of us, even the staunchest animal activists, usually take it for granted that keeping a…
Bay Area shelters and dog rescues are currently closed to the public. So, what’s happening with all the unhoused dogs? Turns out, shelters are getting…
If humans have human rights because they’re persons, are there some nonhumans who are also persons with nonhuman rights?Human rights—like freedom from…
San Francisco is a biodiversity hotspot. Its vast parks are home to more than 50 types of mammals. Now, the city named after the patron saint of animals…