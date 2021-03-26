AmericaSCORES

-
You can hear Francisco Javier read his poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW Today Wednesday May 1 at 11:58 this morning and at 5:57 this evening. Mi Nombre…
-
-
You can hear Alex Hong read his poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW Today Tuesday April 30 at 7:49 this morning and at this afternoon at 5:57The King of Sorrowby…
-
You can hear Ramona read her poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW today Monday April 29 this morning at 11:58 and this evening at 5:57.Golazo, Golazo, I hear them…
-
-
You can hear Samuel Barrias read his poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW Today, Wednesday April 24 at 11:58am and 5:57pm El Balon Samuel Barrias John Muir…
-
You can hear Mohamed's poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW later this afternoon at 5:57 pm The Best Part of MeBy Mohamed Ali BaalouachThe best part of me are my…
-
Mi NombreHoy Mi Nombre es heladoporque me siento de muchos savoresy fresca como el veranoy dulce como la vainillaAyer mi nombre era fuegoporque me sentia…
-
-
You can hear Enrique read his poem broadcast today on 91.7 KALW at 3:04 this afternoon and at 8:58 tonight. My FeelingsBy: Danny De Leon & Adrian Alvarez…