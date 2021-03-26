-
After three albums of standards and selections from the Great American Songbook, Bob Dylan has just released his first record of original material since…
-
Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk trio hailing from the golden countryside just north of the Bay Area. Comprised of three unique musical talents -…
-
The latest installment in Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series chronicles the sessions in late 1974 that resulted in the landmark album Blood On The Tracks.The…
-
Jerry Garcia, co-founder of the Grateful Dead, would have been 76 on August 1.Fog City Blues host Devon Strolovitch is away this week, but tune in…
-
Power-house acoustic duo Moonshine Jelly consists of violinist and vocalist Lee Corbie-Wells, and guitarist and banjo player Kent Kessinger.Other members…
-
Legendary musician TOM PETTY, leader of one of America's top rock 'n' roll bands for nearly 5 decades, passed away October 2 from a cardiac event. This…
-
20 on-air performances from the past few years are compiled on the third Live From the Fog City Blues CD – local artists playing original blues (and…
-
Long-time KALW morning host Joe Burke retired from his radio job last year, but he joins host Devon Strolovitch to talk about his new album, Just Watching…
-
The Railroad Square Music Festival is a free day of music this Sunday in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square. It's a project of The North Bay Hootenanny, a Santa…
-
The Sam Chase has a voice like a nun on the lam with a mouthful cigarettes and curse words in a lonely bar, drunkenly dancing next to a broken jukebox.…