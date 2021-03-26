-
On this edition Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're speaking with award winning Propublica senior reporter Alec MacGillis about his new book, Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America.
On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on the vote to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Nearly 6,000 workers began…
On the next Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Syria's Idlib province. Relentless bombing…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Matt Stoller’s new book Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.He argues that…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the recent BuzzFeed News investigation about how Amazon’s decentralized, next-day delivery service has brought…
Host Joseph Pace speaks with long-time Silicon Valley investor and author Roger McNamee about his book Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.How…