On this edition of Your Call, Kent Blansett discusses his new book, A Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz, and the Red Power Movement. The…
Fifty years ago today, indigenous people began a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island to protest broken treaties and reclaim Native American heritage.…
From the series Uncuffed:When Mart Meiel was a kid, he heard his grandmother’s voice saying he would go to Alcatraz for twice as long as Al Capone. For…
Shortly after Alcatraz prison shut down in 1963, the people who lived and worked on the island began hosting annual get-togethers. When the National Park…
The 1969 reclamation of Alcatraz Island sparked a national Red Power movement as Native Americans united to fight for land reclamation, environmental…
