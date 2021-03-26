Alameda County Sheriff's Department

-
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Mayor Lee put on public display over SF police reforms - San Francisco Examiner“With…
-
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Mayor Lee put on public display over SF police reforms - San Francisco Examiner“With…
-
For the past eight years, one weekend in late summer brings first responders from across the country and around the world -- firemen, medics, SWAT teams…
-
For the past eight years, one weekend in late summer brings first responders from across the country and around the world -- firemen, medics, SWAT teams…
-
Lt. Martin Neideffer oversees the Youth and Family Services Bureau Crime Prevention Unit for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He's involved with…
-
Lt. Martin Neideffer oversees the Youth and Family Services Bureau Crime Prevention Unit for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He's involved with…
-
Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern has publicly stated that the drones he wants to buy and deploy in the East Bay would be used primarily for emergency…
-
Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern has publicly stated that the drones he wants to buy and deploy in the East Bay would be used primarily for emergency…
-
The word drone may conjure up images of remote-controlled planes firing missiles and killing terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan. But in the US, police…
-
The word drone may conjure up images of remote-controlled planes firing missiles and killing terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan. But in the US, police…