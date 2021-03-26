-
Over half of Californians 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a big milestone as we approach the anniversary of the…
Many people don’t recognize dementia, and not recognizing it can lead to death. Most caregivers are unprepared to manage dementia in their own family.…
Dr. Louise Aronson is a bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize finalist for the book "Elderhood." Through her own stories of being a geriatrician she…
San Francisco lost one of its most influential queer elders this year. Phyllis Lyon was a lesbian activist and trailblazer. She died in April at the age…
The California Department of Public Health published a statewide report this weekend breaking down the number of Covid-19 cases at skilled nursing…
When Governor Gavin Newsom issued his shelter-in-place order in mid-March, he said the elderly need to stay at home alone. Research has shown that…
Is the midlife crisis nostalgia for lost youth, or the fear of old age (or both)? At some point or another, the midlife crisis comes for us all. But what…