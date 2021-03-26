-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and deadly attacks on the…
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the US-Taliban peace deal and what it means for the population of Afghanistan.…
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage The Afghanistan Papers, a massive trove of government documents obtained by the…
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll go to Kabul, Afghanistan to discuss coverage of US negotiations with the Taliban, and the ongoing…
Sandip Roy speaks with author, Afghan born American, vegan beefcake and most lovable teddy bear, Nemat Sadat.
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the surge of violence in Afghanistan. In recent weeks, more than 200 people,…