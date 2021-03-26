-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with oral historian Susan Devan Harness about her book Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption.The…
Half a million children live in foster care in the US. More than 100,000 are waiting to be adopted. The good news is that attitudes toward foster children…
Feeling homesick is something a lot of new immigrants experience. People often seek out the familiar in the foreign -- like with food. But while taste can…
When Amos and Mickey Lim met in 1995, they had no idea they would someday have a daughter together. It just didn’t seem possible. They lived an ocean away…
