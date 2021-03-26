-
SOLSTICE, the Bay Area a cappella all-womens ensemble, returns to KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond this Saturday at 3 pm (PST) for a live performance. Solstice…
Kitka, the renowned Bay Area Balkan women’s ensemble, performs live 3 pm this afternoon on Folk Music & Beyond. Kitka celebrates their 40th season with…
Join us for some wonderful four-part harmony singing by Windborne this Saturday at 3 pm on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond! Windborne is a young a cappella…
Join us today at 3 pm (PDT) on Folk Music & Beyond for a sneak peek at next week's San Francisco Free Folk Festival. We'll feature some of the festival…
The song you’re hearing now is by Ed Sheernan, being sung by Yes M’am! This a-cappella trio (Mary Hill, Amelia Hogan, Margaret Miles) sings traditional…
