State of the Bay

UN Climate Conference / Gretchen Carlson

Published November 28, 2022 at 1:46 PM PST
Gretchen Carlson.jpg
Gretchen Carlson
/

We'll get the inside scoop on the UN Climate Conference from Ethan Elkind and we'll talk to Gretchen Carlson about protecting women from sexual harassment at work.

TONIGHT, Host Ethan Elkind shares his experience at the UN Climate Conference in Egypt rubbing elbows with world leaders as they tackle the climate crisis.

AND, Gretchen Carlson talks about the work of her nonprofit, Lift Our Voices, to help women who’ve been sexually harassed in the workplace by supporting federal legislation to ban arbitration and non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment.

GUESTS:
Ethan Elkind, Climate Program Director, Center for Law, Energy & the Environment
Gretchen Carlson, Journalist and Co-Founder of Lift Our Voices

HOSTS: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
PRODUCER: Anne Harper

