UN Climate Conference / Gretchen Carlson

TONIGHT, Host Ethan Elkind shares his experience at the UN Climate Conference in Egypt rubbing elbows with world leaders as they tackle the climate crisis.

AND, Gretchen Carlson talks about the work of her nonprofit, Lift Our Voices, to help women who’ve been sexually harassed in the workplace by supporting federal legislation to ban arbitration and non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment.

GUESTS:

Ethan Elkind, Climate Program Director, Center for Law, Energy & the Environment

Gretchen Carlson, Journalist and Co-Founder of Lift Our Voices

HOSTS: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind

PRODUCER: Anne Harper

