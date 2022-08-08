© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Covid and Monkeypox Update / Books for Summer and Fall / Prescott Circus Theater

Published August 8, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT
books.jpg

We'll get an update on monkeypox and Covid-19, hear about what books should be on our end-of-summer and new for fall reading lists, and talk to the founder of the Prescott Circus Theater.

Guests:

Segment A:
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF School of Medicine

Segment B:
Elaine Petrocelli,  founder and president of Book Passage, an independent bookseller in Corte Madera and the San Francisco Ferry Building

Segment C:
David Hunt, executive and artistic director, Prescott Circus Theater, an Oakland-based nonprofit that teaches circus arts to young students

Host:
Grace Won

Producers:
Grace Won, Wendy Holcombe, Kendra Klang

Intern:
Catherine Kawaja

