Covid and Monkeypox Update / Books for Summer and Fall / Prescott Circus Theater
We'll get an update on monkeypox and Covid-19, hear about what books should be on our end-of-summer and new for fall reading lists, and talk to the founder of the Prescott Circus Theater.
Guests:
Segment A:
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF School of Medicine
Segment B:
Elaine Petrocelli, founder and president of Book Passage, an independent bookseller in Corte Madera and the San Francisco Ferry Building
Segment C:
David Hunt, executive and artistic director, Prescott Circus Theater, an Oakland-based nonprofit that teaches circus arts to young students
Host:
Grace Won
Producers:
Grace Won, Wendy Holcombe, Kendra Klang
Intern:
Catherine Kawaja