Covid and Monkeypox Update / Books for Summer and Fall / Prescott Circus Theater

We'll get an update on monkeypox and Covid-19, hear about what books should be on our end-of-summer and new for fall reading lists, and talk to the founder of the Prescott Circus Theater.

Guests:

Segment A:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF School of Medicine

Segment B:

Elaine Petrocelli, founder and president of Book Passage, an independent bookseller in Corte Madera and the San Francisco Ferry Building

Segment C:

David Hunt, executive and artistic director, Prescott Circus Theater, an Oakland-based nonprofit that teaches circus arts to young students

Host:

Grace Won

Producers:

Grace Won, Wendy Holcombe, Kendra Klang

Intern:

Catherine Kawaja

