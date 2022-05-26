Sights and Sounds: Muppet Performer Dave Goelz

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Dave Goelz, a Muppet performer and the voice of Gonzo from "The Muppet Show" See some of his work in the " Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco.

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas .

This 1977 Christmas special follows the story of Alice and Emmet Otter, a mother and son duo. They do odd jobs to make ends meet, but they want more money to buy each other a special Christmas gift. They’re both musically gifted so they enter a talent show, without telling each other. It's a sweet, family love story with Dave speaks about the creative puppetry techniques used in the film. Stream the film on Amazon Prime.

The Muppets Christmas Carol .

The Muppets give their own rendition of the Charles Dickens’ classic. On Christmas Eve, the greedy Mr Scrooge, played by Michael Caine, is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Together, along with Kermit the Frog and his family, they open Scrooge’s heart to the true meaning of Christmas. The messages of caring for others, sharing and the importance of family are relevant every day of the year. Watch the film on Disney+.

“ Boober’s Quiet Day ”

Did you know that Dave Goelz voiced Boober in the show "Fraggle Rock?"

On this episode, the reserved character Boober plans on having a day to himself, but that’s hard when Fraggles keep bothering him. So his alter-ego, Sidebottom tells him to lie to them to be left alone. That becomes problem when Boober's lies start building on top of one another. Dave says this was one of his most challenging Muppet performances.

Watch " Fraggle Rock" on Apple+.