Covid Update/Aid in Dying Laws/Pandemic Pups
1 of 1 — SOTB May 23 2022.jpg
TONIGHT: We get the latest on spiking Covid rates and what the new Monkeypox virus might mean for the Bay Area.
THEN: How are "Aid-in-Dying" laws working for terminally ill patients? We'll find out when we talk to cultural anthropologist Anita Hannig about her new book, The Day I Die.
PLUS: We'll find out how the pandemic pups faring.
HOSTS: Ethan Elkind with guest host Adnan Khan
PRODUCERS: Anne Harper and Wendy Holcombe
ENGINEER: David Kwan
GUESTS:
Erin Allday, San Francisco Chronicle health reporter
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at UCSF
Anita Hannig, cultural anthropologist and author of The Day I Die
Kristy Lai, of Happy Hound and Oakland Animal Services