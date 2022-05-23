© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Covid Update/Aid in Dying Laws/Pandemic Pups

Published May 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT
TONIGHT: We get the latest on spiking Covid rates and what the new Monkeypox virus might mean for the Bay Area.
THEN: How are "Aid-in-Dying" laws working for terminally ill patients? We'll find out when we talk to cultural anthropologist Anita Hannig about her new book, The Day I Die.
PLUS: We'll find out how the pandemic pups faring.

HOSTS: Ethan Elkind with guest host Adnan Khan
PRODUCERS: Anne Harper and Wendy Holcombe
ENGINEER: David Kwan

GUESTS:

Erin Allday, San Francisco Chronicle health reporter

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at UCSF

Anita Hannig, cultural anthropologist and author of The Day I Die

Kristy Lai, of Happy Hound and Oakland Animal Services

Spring 2021 COVID-19pandemicState of the Bay
