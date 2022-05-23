Covid Update/Aid in Dying Laws/Pandemic Pups

TONIGHT: We get the latest on spiking Covid rates and what the new Monkeypox virus might mean for the Bay Area.

THEN: How are "Aid-in-Dying" laws working for terminally ill patients? We'll find out when we talk to cultural anthropologist Anita Hannig about her new book, The Day I Die.

PLUS: We'll find out how the pandemic pups faring.

HOSTS: Ethan Elkind with guest host Adnan Khan

PRODUCERS: Anne Harper and Wendy Holcombe

ENGINEER: David Kwan

GUESTS:

Erin Allday, San Francisco Chronicle health reporter

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at UCSF

Anita Hannig, cultural anthropologist and author of The Day I Die

Kristy Lai, of Happy Hound and Oakland Animal Services