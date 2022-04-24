BART Ridership Returns / Vanessa Hua's 'Forbidden City' / The Mavericks Surf Competition

We talk to BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman and San Francisco Chronicle reporter Ricardo Cano about rebounding BART ridership numbers. Then, novelist and columnist Vanessa Hua joins us to talk about her new novel, "Forbidden City." Plus, we learn about the return of the surf competition The Mavericks to Half Moon Bay.

GUESTS:

Segment A: Rebecca Saltzman, president, BART Board of Directors, and Ricardo Cano, staff writer covering transportation, San Francisco Chronicle

Segment B: Vanessa Hua, novelist and author of the forthcoming, "Forbidden City," which is out on May 10. Hua is also a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, and the author of "River of Stars" and the story collection "Deceit and Other Possibilities"

Segment C: Elizabeth Cresson, Founder of Mavericks Ventures LLC and Paul Taublieb, Event Producer and Partner, Mavericks Ventures LLC

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Grace Won, Anne Harper and Wendy Holcombe

