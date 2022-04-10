© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

Aging in the Bay/Hromada, San Francisco's Ukrainian Newspaper/Dick Shultze, Snowboarding Legend

Published April 10, 2022 at 10:30 PM PDT
THIS WEEK: We'll talk to Nataliya Anon, co-founder of Hromada about the latest developments in Ukraine and how Bay area Ukrainians are reacting.

PLUS: We’ll take a look at aging in the Bay with eldercare experts Ariana Alex and Jenay Cotrell, who will tell us what our communities are doing to support seniors, and how we, too, should be preparing for our later years.

THEN: We’ll talk with America's oldest competitive snowboarder, Dick Shultze.

GUESTS:
Segment A: Nataliya Anon, co-founder of Hromada.

Segment B: Ariana Alex , Director of care management services, Sage Eldercare Solutions.
Jenay Cotrell, program manager Marin County Aging and Adult Services.

Segment C: Dick Shultze, competitive snowboarder.

Resources:
You can find your local Area Agency on Aging at https://aging.ca.gov/Find_Services_in_My_County/ or call 1-800-510-2020.

