Sights + Sounds Magazine: What Home Means to Long-Time Bay Area Artists in the Midst of Gentrification

Gentrification and the high cost of living have forced many long-time residents out of theBay Area, including artists. Still there are people in the Bay, both long-timers and new residents, who want to preserve the culture that makes the Bay Area unique and continues to draws people. Artists and activists are doing the work to make that happen.

Jeneé Darden / Black Cultural Zone staff (l-r) Caniya Johnson PR, events and ambassador program manager; Ndidi Love, economic development manager

On this episode of Sights + Sounds Magazine, host Jeneé Darden takes you the Akoma Market at Liberation Park in East Oakland. The market is located on a plot of land called Liberation Park. The Black Cultural Zone is the organization that operates both. We

hear from Black Cultural Zone staff Caniya Johnson, PR, events and ambassador program manager and Ndidi Love, economic development manager. Before leaving Jeneé buys some greens from farmer Jamil Burns of Raised Roots.

Jeneé Darden / Farmer Jamil Burns of Raised Roots

Then we jump on BART and head across the bay to the Mission and chat with poet Josiah Luis Alderete. He is the author of "Baby Axolotls y Old Pochos" (Black Freighter Press) and co-owner of the bookstore Medicine for Nightmares. Josiah, who was pushed out of the Mission due to rising rents talks about the importance of owning a slice of home as an entrepreneur and how his culture and the Mission inspire his poetry.