Author Julie King on "How To Talk When Kids Won't Listen"/

Author and Parent Educator Julie King talks about her new book "How to Talk When Kids Won't Listen. Whining, Fighting, Meltdowns, Defiance and Other Challenges of Childhood "

PLUS:

AND:

Guests:

Segment A:

Segment B: Julie King Co-author with Joanna Faber of:

How To Talk When Kids Won't Listen: Whining, Fighting, Meltdowns, Defiance, and other Challenges of Childhood. Available wherever books are sold, including HERE.

How To Talk So LITTLE Kids Will Listen: A Survival Guide to Life with Children Ages 2 - 7. Available wherever books are sold, including here.

The app HOW TO TALK: Parenting Tips in Your Pocket brings all the parenting tools from How To Talk So LITTLE Kids Will Listen to your fingertips when you need them. Available for iOS and Android.

Segment C:

Hosts:

Grace Won, Joseph Pace and Ethan Elkind

Producers:

Gillian Emblad and Kendra Klang