Learning to De-Stress: The Path to a Healthier You in 2022

If you find yourself feeling stressed and anxious, you’re not alone. According to the 2021 “Stress in America” survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, nearly one-third of American adults surveyed said sometimes they are so stressed about the coronavirus pandemic that they struggle to make basic decisions, such as what to wear or what to eat. People of color reported higher levels of stress than non-Hispanic white adults, and parents of children under the age of 18 report that both day-to-day and major life decisions are more stressful than they were pre-pandemic.

And it’s not just the coronavirus that’s complicating our lives. Global warming, racism, and non-stop news add to the stress that many of us experience day-to-day.

How is all of this stress affecting our mental and physical health? Can practices like yoga, acupuncture, and therapy help us live a healthier and more balanced life?

Guests:

Dr. Haemin Cho, owner of Body Dao Acupuncture in San Francisco and Marin Integrative Acupuncture in San Rafael.

Nadine Shaw-Landesvatter, yoga teacher at YogaLove and Black to Yoga in Oakland; Zumba teacher at 24-Hour Fitness in Richmond; and founder of BreathWorks CPR.

Julio Garibay, licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), Master of Science (M.S.) providing individual and family therapy incorporating a social justice lens and through his work with the Grateful Heart Holistic Therapy Center.

