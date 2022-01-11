How can we manage stress & find balance in 2022?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing ways to manage stress and stay balanced this year.

Nearly one-third of US adults said because of the pandemic, they struggle to make basic decisions, such as what to wear or what to eat, according to the 2021 "Stress in America" survey conducted by the American Psychological Association. People of color reported higher levels of stress and parents of children under 18 report that both day-to-day and major life decisions are more stressful than they were pre-pandemic.

And it’s not just the coronavirus that’s complicating our lives. The climate crisis, racial injustice, and non-stop breaking news add to the stress that many of us experience. How is all of this stress affecting our mental and physical health? Can practices like yoga, acupuncture, and therapy help us live healthier and more balanced lives?

Guests:

Dr. HaeMin Cho, Lac, DAOM, owner of Body Dao Acupuncture in San Francisco and Marin Integrative Acupuncture in San Rafael

Nadine Shaw-Landesvatter, yoga teacher at YogaLove and Black to Yoga in Oakland, Zumba teacher at 24-Hour Fitness in Richmond, and founder of BreathWorks CPR

Julio Garibay, licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), Master of Science (M.S.) providing individual and family therapy incorporating a social justice lens and through his work with the Grateful Heart Holistic Therapy Center