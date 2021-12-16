Sights and Sounds: Francisco Martin

“Sights and Sounds” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Francisco Martin. He’s a Top 5 finalist of American Idol season 18. His debut EP “ Beautiful Ramblings of a Restless Mind ” is available now.

“How To with John Wilson”

HBO Max

John Wilson is not only the show’s host, but also the cameraman, producer, writer, and narrator. He gives life advice to viewers through his conversations with everyday people he meets in New York City. The show is filmed in a docuseries format. Even though each episode initially focuses on its title topic, Wilson meets people and strikes up conversations that lead to random directions.

Noah Kahan

The Fillmore

December 16

The folk-pop singer signed with Republic Records in 2017. His second album, “I Was / I Am,” was released in September 2021. It represents a balance of dealing with his past issues while also expressing how much he’s grown. The album focuses on topics such as psych and mental life.

Glen Canyon Park

San Francisco

The 66-acre park is located in the Glen Park district. It has hiking trails, a playground, baseball fields, and tennis courts. It is noted as one of the city’s “Significant Natural Resource Areas” for its naturally forested slopes and growth of flowers needed for San Francisco species. The park’s center offers programs and classes, organized youth sports, and a natural scenery of the groups.