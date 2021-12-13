© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Slow Streets/ Supervisors' Rejection of Stevenson St. Project/ Phil Ginsburg of SF Parks & Rec

Published December 13, 2021 at 12:11 AM PST
SF Slow Street
San Francisco, California

TONIGHT: Bay Area cities have implemented "Slow Streets" to allow for increased space for recreation. How do you feel about the changed urban landscapes? Email your thoughts to stateofthebay@kalw.org or call to ask questions of SFMTA's Eillie Anzilotti and community planner Leah Chambers.

AND: We'll sit down with UC Davis Professor of Law Chris Elmendorf to dissect the SF Board of Supervisors' rejection of the Stevenson Street complex.

AND: We'll hear Ethan Elkind's conversation with Phil Ginsburg, General Manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won
Producer: Chris Nooney

Resources:
SPUR Report
SFMTA Slow Streets
Winter Lights in Golden Gate Park

Spring 2021SF MuniCEQA
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney