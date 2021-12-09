© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Christine No

Published December 9, 2021 at 4:44 AM PST
authorphoto.jpeg
Photo Courtesy from Christine No
/
Christine No

“Sights and Sounds” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Christine No. Her poetry collection “Whatever Love Means” is available online at Barrelhouse Books.

Alameda Point Antiques Faire
Open 1st Sunday of each month

It is the largest antiques show in Northern California. The fair has over 800 vendor booths. People come to shop for vintage home decorations, clothing, furniture, toys, and whatever unique item catches their eye. It’s also located on an old naval base that gives a gorgeous view of the Bay.

Chungking Express
Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
December 10th and 18th

The Hong Kong film showcases two police officers and their romantic connections. It tells a story of love, loss, and memory through the romance of goods. One story stars a cop obsessed with his breakup and his encounter with a mysterious drug smuggler. The other features an officer depressed over the breakup with a flight attendant.

McLaren Park
San Francisco

This 312-acre park makes it San Francisco’s second largest. There are playgrounds, picnic areas, a golf course, McNab Lake, a wetland habitat, and the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. It also includes many hiking trails and the water tower site gives an awe-inspiring view of San Francisco. A true hidden gem for those outside of the city.

Christine’s poetry collection “Whatever Love Means” is available online at Barrelhouse Books. Celebrate the release of her book on Thursday, December 26th at the Golden Bull in Downtown Oakland.

Spring 2021
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
