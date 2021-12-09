Sights and Sounds: Christine No

“Sights and Sounds” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Christine No . Her poetry collection “ Whatever Love Means ” is available online at Barrelhouse Books.

Alameda Point Antiques Faire

Open 1st Sunday of each month

It is the largest antiques show in Northern California. The fair has over 800 vendor booths. People come to shop for vintage home decorations, clothing, furniture, toys, and whatever unique item catches their eye. It’s also located on an old naval base that gives a gorgeous view of the Bay.

Chungking Express

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

December 10th and 18th

The Hong Kong film showcases two police officers and their romantic connections. It tells a story of love, loss, and memory through the romance of goods. One story stars a cop obsessed with his breakup and his encounter with a mysterious drug smuggler. The other features an officer depressed over the breakup with a flight attendant.

McLaren Park

San Francisco

This 312-acre park makes it San Francisco’s second largest. There are playgrounds, picnic areas, a golf course, McNab Lake, a wetland habitat, and the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. It also includes many hiking trails and the water tower site gives an awe-inspiring view of San Francisco. A true hidden gem for those outside of the city.