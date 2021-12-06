Retail Crime; SPUR Revamp of Oakland City Government; and Visitacion Valley
Hosts Joseph Pace and Grace Won talk to SPUR Senior advisor Sarah Karlinsky about ways to improve Oakland's city government. Rachel Michelin, President of the California Retailer's Association, talks about what can be done about organized retail crime. Edie Epps of the Visitacion Valley History Project shares stories about this underappreciated San Francisco neighborhood.
