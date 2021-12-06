© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

Retail Crime; SPUR Revamp of Oakland City Government; and Visitacion Valley

Published December 6, 2021 at 10:35 PM PST
Hosts Joseph Pace and Grace Won talk to SPUR Senior advisor Sarah Karlinsky about ways to improve Oakland's city government. Rachel Michelin, President of the California Retailer's Association, talks about what can be done about organized retail crime. Edie Epps of the Visitacion Valley History Project shares stories about this underappreciated San Francisco neighborhood.

