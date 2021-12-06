Retail Crime; SPUR Revamp of Oakland City Government; and Visitacion Valley

STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. We’ll talk about a new SPUR report that recommends big changes to local government so that Oakland can really thrive. Then we’ll find out from Rachel Michelin, President of the California Retailer's Association, how Bay Area retailers are dealing with brazen shoplifters this holiday season. PLUS: We’ll hear from Edie Epps about the storied past of San Francisco’s own Visitacion Valley.