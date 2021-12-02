© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights & Sounds: Judith Ehrlich

Published December 2, 2021 at 4:44 AM PST
Photo Courtesy From Topakian Communications
Judith Ehrlich

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Judith Ehrlich. Judith gives three recommendations of arts and culture events happening in the Bay Area.

Judy Chicago: A Retrospective
At de Young Museum till January 9th
The exhibit pays tribute to the pioneering artist’s fight against the suppression and erasure of women’s creativity. Visitors can view approximately 130 paintings, ceramic sculptures, and several films. Judith describes Judy Chicaogo as one of the most significant feminist artists.

The Moth
Public Works in San Francisco
December 9, 2021
The story subject this round is beginnings. When we think of beginnings some ideas that often come up are birth, relationships, jobs, or a blank sheet of paper. Judith recalls her experience at the storyslam event and what story she shared.

Richard Powers
Sydney Goldstein Theater
April 25, 2022
Richard’s Pulitzer-winning novel The Overstory gives a radical observation of the natural world, especially trees. He is also a MacArthur Fellow and received the National Book Award. Judith explains why Richard’s novel is one of the most important books she’s ever read.

Judith’s documentary “The Boys Who Said NO!” will be played at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland on December 7th.

Spring 2021
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
