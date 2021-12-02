Sights & Sounds: Judith Ehrlich

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Judith Ehrlich. Judith gives three recommendations of arts and culture events happening in the Bay Area.

Judy Chicago: A Retrospective

At de Young Museum till January 9th

The exhibit pays tribute to the pioneering artist’s fight against the suppression and erasure of women’s creativity. Visitors can view approximately 130 paintings, ceramic sculptures, and several films. Judith describes Judy Chicaogo as one of the most significant feminist artists.

The Moth

Public Works in San Francisco

December 9, 2021

The story subject this round is beginnings. When we think of beginnings some ideas that often come up are birth, relationships, jobs, or a blank sheet of paper. Judith recalls her experience at the storyslam event and what story she shared.

Richard Powers

Sydney Goldstein Theater

April 25, 2022

Richard’s Pulitzer-winning novel The Overstory gives a radical observation of the natural world, especially trees. He is also a MacArthur Fellow and received the National Book Award. Judith explains why Richard’s novel is one of the most important books she’s ever read.