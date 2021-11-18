Sights and Sounds: Essence Harden

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Essence Harden, consulting curator for the Oakland Museum exhibit Mothership: Voyage Into Afrofuturism.

Black Film Archive

Stream Black films dating from 1915 to 1979 through this online archive. Maya Cade is an audience strategist, and clearly a film lover, who started building this archive last summer. Watch films on her website.

Chuck III by DJ Jihaari and Super Sport Lo

Chuck III mix tape has an eclectic sound of old school R&B, hip hop, with a touch of electronica. This is DJ Jihaari and Super Sport Lo's third album together. Buy it from Bandcamp.

MoAD Reopening

The Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco reopened October 20th with three solo exhibitions by artists Amoako Boafo, Sam Vernon, and Sydney Cain. Amoako Boafo is a Ghanian artist. Sam Vernon and Sydney Cain are Bay Area artists. All three are talented.

See some of their work on MoAD's website.

Essence Harden is the consulting curator for "Mothership: Voyage Into Afrofuturism" at the Oakland Museum.

